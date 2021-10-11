

To help reduce the huge housing deficit in the country, Planned City Extension Project under the auspices of Cities and Habitats has announced lucrative housing package for civil servants and government workers.



Addressing the media at the launch, the Project Manager of the Planned City Extension’s Rent-To-Own, Daniel Ohene Aidoo, disclosed that Rent-to-Own is an income responsive housing or income-based housing project to ease the pressure on civil servants and government workers.



He stated that the project is demand driven.

The two options that one can choose from are; two-bedroom semi-detached house starting from GHc550.00 for a 25-year-period at a total cost of GHC364,967.76 and a three-bedroom at GHC770.00 yearly for a 25-year-period at the total cost of GHC509,754.12.



On funding sources, Mr Aidoo said that financial obligations are on the shoulders of Cities and Habitats.

He said plans are far advanced to go to other places as many people are interested in the project.



Meanwhile, Mr Aidoo revealed that there are other packages for private workers and media persons.



The Planned City Extension Project’s Land and House Ownership Scheme, is a Rent-To-Own Scheme of a hybrid workable housing delivery system or approach and it is pivoted on making good planning and engineering work for persons including low-income groups and maximising spatial development for current and future needs.



Thousands of residential housing units, commercial, industrial, recreational, educational, health, religious plots and central business districts are coming up under the project, beginning from the Ningo-Prampram sites.