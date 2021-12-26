Manchester City enjoyed a thrilling 6-3 win over Leicester City to maintain their hopes of another Premier League title.

Kevin De Bruyne scored after just five minutes before Riyad Mahrez added another from the spot. Ilkay Gundogan made it three on 21 minutes, and Raheem Sterling scored the home side’s fourth with a 25th-minute penalty.

James Maddison scored on 55 minutes, Ademola Lookman just before the hour mark, and striker Kelechi Iheanacho gave Guardiola a fright with a third, to give Brendan Rodgers a consolation as his third-season struggles continued. Aymeric Laporte then added City’s fifth to calm any nerves, and Sterling added the sixth at the death.

Spurs took advantage of Patrick Vieira’s absence with a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Antonio Conte saw his side go ahead in the 32nd minute as Harry Kane netted, with Brazilian striker Lucas Moura following up two minutes later. Wilfried Zaha saw red three minutes after that to leave Palace struggling to get back into the game. In the second half, Son Heung-min made it three.

David Moyes’s West Ham suffered a blow in their chase for a Champions League spot when they lost 3-2 at home against Southampton.

Mohamed Elyounoussi scored the only goal of the first hald after just eight minutes before Michail Antonio scored shortly after the restart. James Ward-Prowse then grabbed another from the spot before Said Benrahma levelled shortly after, with Jan Bednarek securing the win on 73 minutes.

Arsenal continued their return to form under Mikel Arteta when young England international Bukayo Saka scored either side of Kieran Tierney’s effort just before half-time to give them a 5-0 win at Norwich City, with Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe adding late goals.