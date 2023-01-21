Mykhaylo Mudryk impressed on his debut as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Chelsea at Anfield, leaving both sides firmly in mid-table in the Premier League.

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net within two minutes, with Thiago Silva hitting the post and Kai Havertz slotting home the rebound. After the celebrations, VAR intervened, ruling out the goal due to Havertz’s offside position.

From there, both sides struggled to dominate the match, but Chelsea had the better chances, constantly testing Liverpool’s backline, much to the frustration of Alisson, who pulled out a couple of crucial saves.

New signing Cody Gakpo saw a lot of the ball for Liverpool, but he was unable to truly test Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The second half saw a better start from Liverpool, but they were unable to sustain the pressure for long. Despite Chelsea getting many chances, including a few from new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk, who came on in the 55th minute, they were unable to finish them off.

Up next, Liverpool will head to Brighton for the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League.