Liverpool claimed an incredible three points in the race for the Champions League qualifying places after a last-second 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Poor defending from the visitors let Hal Robson-Kanu sneak in behind their defence to put West Brom ahead on 15 minutes before Mohamed Salah fired an equaliser into the bottom corner 18 minutes later.

West Brom thought they’d scored again when Kyle Bartley scrambled a ball in from a corner, but it was ruled out for offside. Liverpool created chances of their own through Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and Georginio Wijnaldum, but couldn’t find the net. Incredibly, in the last seconds of extra time, their goalkeeper Alisson came up for a corner and glanced a header into the net to steal it.

Liverpool are now just one point behind Chelsea and three behind Leicester City, both of whom play each other on Wednesday night. All three sides have two matches remaining.