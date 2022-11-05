The final funeral rites of veteran highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, known in showbiz circles as A.B. Crentsil, has been held.

The ceremony took place at the Bethel Methodist Society Park, Community 8 in Tema.

Present to mourn with the family was former President John Mahama who joined scores of Ghanaians including creative arts industry players.

It was a solemn remembrance service for a very talented and creative songwriter who for decades entertained and educated all with his music.