The Akwasidae festival is a spectacular festival that focuses on ancestral veneration, recollection, and recognition of previous monarchs and heroic deeds.

It captures the absolute magnificence of the Ashanti people’s golden history.

It was also the climax of the 25th anniversary of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The colourful durbar at the Manhyia Palace attracted people from diverse backgrounds to experience the beauty of culture and tradition.

Myjoyonline’s photojournalist, Sammy Moore was present and captured these intriguing photos.