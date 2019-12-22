An Ibadan based Nigerian lady has reportedly shut down the major road in a bid to get a successful Christmas shoot

Rocking a wedding gown, the beautiful dark skinned plus sized lady looked stunning as she stopped the free flow of traffic, for the photoshoot

Many have praised the Ibadan based fashionista and socialite having pulled such creativity as the photos depict that she stopped the Micra drvers from their daily business

Tiwa Adegbenro who is known to make bold fashion statements have got tongues wagging on social media

Reacting to the positive reactions she received from social media, Tiwa who is also a tailor revealed her creative concept came from the fact that she wanted people to see her work and also her city. She was only meant to do the shoot on the walk path on the road but she got motivated to do something on the main road.

Source: Lindaikeji