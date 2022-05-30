An alleged photo of Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in a Freemasonry Grand Lodge uniform has sparked several reactions on social media.

The photo, which has gone viral, captured the Effutu Member of Parliament (MP) adorned fully in blue masonic regalia.

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo shared the photo on her Twitter page captioned: Afenyo Markin is a free mason and I’m super proud of him coupled with love emojis.

Some followers who have chanced on the post have expressed interest in also being a part of the society.

Others have also reacted with hilarious comments, questioning if the masons build free houses for people while some are also curious about the benefits that come with the membership.

Read more reactions below: