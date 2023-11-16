Peasant Farmers Association has welcomed government’s decision to allocate GH₵1 billion to the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) for the implementation of the Economic Enclaves Project (EEP).

The Association highlighted the positive impact of the Planting for Food and Jobs II initiative will have on farmers.

Spokesperson for the Association, Ben Sarfo in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, said the money will bring a lot of relief to farmers.

“This budget is a positive step forward for our farmers. The Planting for Food and Jobs II initiative is a welcome relief for farmers, and the provision for equipment is crucial for our agricultural activities. The government has done well in recognizing and addressing our needs” he said.

He commended the government’s efforts, expressing hope that the promises outlined in the budget would be effectively implemented.

Mr. Sarfo urged government to move beyond mere promises and ensure the practical implementation of the initiatives outlined in the budget.

“As farmers, we hope that the government will not just make promises but will diligently implement the initiatives outlined in the budget. We need practical solutions to support our agricultural endeavors.”

Mr. Sarfo praised the government’s intervention in supporting residents especially farmers affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

He believes that the budget signifies an improvement in agriculture.