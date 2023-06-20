Prophet Isaac Kofi Agyir, the leader and founder of the Through Lamp Worship Centre, has been fined GHS50,000 by the Awutu Breku District Court, presided over by her Worship Naomi Kuntor.

Additionally, Prophet Agyir has been ordered to provide a carton of whiskey and a sheep as compensation for impregnating a married woman in Awutu Bereku, located in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

This verdict was reached due to Prophet Agyir’s failure to pay a previous fine imposed by the Adontenhene of the Awutu Traditional Council.

During the court hearing on Tuesday, the ruling of the traditional authority was upheld by the court.

In his defense, the pastor, who is based in Gomoa Budumburam, stated that he was under the impression that he was the rightful husband of the woman, who had been married to another man for several years and had four children with him.

Prophet Agyir claimed to be unaware of his supposed wife’s existing marriage to another man.

