Parliament has passed a resolution for the General Legal Council (GLC) to compel the Ghana Law School to admit the 499 students who sat for the 2021 entrance exams and passed in accordance with the marking scheme as advertised.

This follows a motion moved by Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, fine-tuned by First Deputy Speaker, who was presiding, Joseph Osei-Owusu and repeated by Effutu Member of Parliament and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

A total of 499 students, who were denied entrance to the Ghana Law School, are in court challenging the decision, arguing that the marking scheme as advertised was changed after the exams.

After putting the question for adoption of the resolution, First Deputy Speaker Mr Osei-Owusu ordered the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, to ensure the resolution is carried through by the Ghana Law School.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi, has adjourned the case in which some unsuccessful LLB students have sued the GLC and the Attorney-General over the same issue.

