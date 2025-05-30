Parliament can’t revise Wontumi’s GH₵50m bail, seek redress in court – Deputy Speaker to Minority

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor, has urged the Minority in Parliament to seek legal redress if they are dissatisfied with the GH₵50 million bail condition imposed on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to Ahiafor, Parliament lacks the constitutional authority to intervene in matters under the jurisdiction of the judiciary or security agencies. He advised the Minority to apply to the High Court for a review of the bail terms if they consider them harsh.

“This is a matter that can adequately be addressed by the judiciary. If a security agency imposes a bail condition that you feel is harsh, I do not think Parliament has the authority to call for a review of that decision,” Ahiafor stated.

He further added that if someone is held beyond the constitutionally allowed period, the law provides a clear legal path for redress.

The Deputy Speaker’s comments follow concerns raised by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin in Parliament over what he described as excessive and unjustifiable bail conditions imposed on Wontumi.

Afenyo-Markin noted that Chairman Wontumi has been in the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) custody for 48 hours despite being unwell, and was recently transferred to a clinic at the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He argued that the GH₵50 million bail amount and the requirement to justify property ownership were excessive and unfair, especially since Wontumi is not yet on trial and has cooperated with investigations.

“I must argue that EOCO cannot arrogate the power of demanding justification at the enquiry level. You are conducting an investigation; the matter is not before a court for trial, yet the bail conditions are onerous. It is clear that this is being used to punish him,” Afenyo-Markin said.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested earlier in the week and later granted bail by EOCO. His detention and bail terms have sparked protests from NPP MPs and supporters, who accuse the government of using state institutions to target political opponents.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, revealed that Chairman Wontumi is under investigation for alleged serious criminal offences, including fraud, causing financial loss to the state, and money laundering.

Source: Myjoyonline

