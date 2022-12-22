Parliament of Ghana on December 21, 2022, approved President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominations for Gender, Children and Social Protections Ministry.

The Deputy Minister of the Ministry, Abudu Lariba Zuweira, is now Minister-Designate with Francisca Oteng Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East as Deputy Minister for the Ministry.

The Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry has not had a substantive Minister due to the absence of the former Minister and the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo.

Laying the Report of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the Chairman, Joseph Osei Owusu, revealed that the Committee was satisfied with the answers supplied by the Ministers during their vetting, hence invited the House to approve Abudu Lariba Zuwera and Francisca Oteng Mensah for their positions.

The House accordingly approved their nomination, making the youngest MP, Francisca Oteng Mensah a Minister.

The Minister and Deputy are expected to effectively work to improve upon the school feeding programme and care for the aged and children among others.