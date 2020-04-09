The Nsawam Prisons and Nsawam Government Hospital have taken delivery of hand sanitisers and antibacterial hand washing soap from Paridox Cosmetics, a subsidiary of Tiwajo Industries.

The donation of the Paridox alcohol sanitising gel and Cleansafe antibacterial hand wash, according to the company, is to augment government’s effort towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company made the first stop at the Nsawam prisons to hand over the items to authorities at the facility.

DSP Abdul Latif, Public Relations Officer of Nsawam prisons, who received the donation on behalf of the Prisons Service, thanked Paridox Cosmetics for the gesture and urged other corporate entities and individuals to follow suit in ensuring the Prison also stays safe throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next stop was at the Nsawam Government Hospital where the donation was received on behalf of the hospital’s administration by Mr Konlan, Head of Administration.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr Konlan admitted that in this era of the Covid-19 global pandemic, alcohol based hand sanitisers and hand washing soap were the most essential commodity in the fight as such the donation was timely and appropriate.

Speaking in an interview with the Press, Mr Kwadwo Appiah, Business Development Manager, Paridox Cosmetics, who led Management of the company to donate the items, noted that being in the Cosmetology industry, they were concerned about the health and well-being of the public and as such deemed it appropriate to lend support to inmates at the Nsawam Prisons and the Nsawam Government hospital who are the most vulnerable so they could stay clean and safe in the period.

Mr Appiah commended President Nana Akufo-Addo and his team for taking giant steps to prevent the spread of the disease and seized the opportunity to urge the market to target the quality Paridox Alcohol sanitising gel and Cleansafe antibacterial hand wash to stay safe from the Coronavirus.

Tiwajo industries is into the production of natural products and processing them into products of international standards.

The company processes raw shea butter into creams, lotions and natural oils for the hair and skin.