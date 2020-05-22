Some parents in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District in the Central region, have expressed concerns about the ongoing distance learning programmes currently being aired on the various television and online platforms as a result of the break in the educational cycle due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parents complained that their children are not benefiting from the learning programmes, because a significant number of them do not have access to television sets or monies to buy smart phones as well as data for their children to access educational contents on the internet.

These concerns were raised when the Adom News team sampled views about the impact of the ongoing distance learning programmes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some Basic Education and Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates, who spoke to the news team, appealed to the government to make provisions for them to go back to school.

We are not able to learn at home because we are burdened with house chores and we also don’t have access to television or smart phones to access educational contents online. And this is making our preparations towards our B.E.C.E very difficult, they told Adom News team.