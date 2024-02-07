Public Accounts Committee has instructed Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), to reimburse over GH¢98,000.

The amount in question was deducted from the Authority’s account as a penalty for the delayed transfer of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.

The NIA, having failed to promptly remit SSNIT contributions, used the Authority’s funds to cover the penalty.

Aligned with the Auditor General’s recommendation, the Public Accounts Committee has affirmed that Prof. Ken Attafuah and the financial controller should be held accountable for the penalty’s cost.

During a hearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, February 7, the Executive Secretary of the NIA was given a one-month deadline to refund the amount.

“The recommendation states that you must repay the money, and it should be retrieved from both the Chief Executive and the Financial Controller.

“While you have explained the reasons for not paying the withheld money to SSNIT, the committee finds your explanation unacceptable.

“Therefore, the Auditor General’s recommendation stands: the Chief Executive and the Financial Controller must refund the money to the recovery account of the Auditor General within one month.”

