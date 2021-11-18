The prosecution in the case of the General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah and three of his boys, have filed documents they intend to rely on for the trial.

The documents include statements of witnesses they intend to call during the trial of the cleric who is accused of allegedly abetting the other accused persons to assault some police officers.

The prosecution has, according to the order of the trial court, served all the accused persons with the documents in accordance with the practice direction regulating disclosures in criminal trials.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Rosemary Tosu, has, therefore, adjourned the case to November 29, 2021, for case management.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah is on trial for allegedly instigating an assault on some police officers who attempted to arrest them as result of events flowing from alleged threat of death issued out to fetish priest turned evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Okomfo Agradaa.

Court documents indicate that following the events at Agradaa’s house, the police identified two of the young men in a viral video as some of the people who had brandished pistols during the commotion.

The facts of the case indicated that the complainants, who are police officers, had visited Rev. Owusu-Bempah’s church at Sakaman, Accra, to arrest Mensah Ofori and Bright Berchie but when they got there, another team of plain clothed officers had already arrested Mensah Ofori and took him to the Dansoman Police Station.

“The first accused (Rev. Owusu-Bempah) on seeing the police personnel ordered his church members to beat and kill them. He further ordered the church members to march to Dansoman Police Station to free Mensah Ofori,” the facts of the case indicated.

It continued that “some of the church members set upon the police and beat them up amidst firing of gunshots, disarmed the police of two service rifles and vandalised Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number NR 9602-20. Four police men were injured in the process and admitted at the Police Hospital for treatment.”

It added that investigations led to the retrieval of one of the service weapons from a church member while the second weapon was retrieved through the help of the Station Officer of Dansoman Police.