The plight of over 5,000 public workers who retired between January and December 2020 has sparked outrage as government has failed to address the arrears owed to them.

These retirees, who dedicated their careers to public service, are now collectively owed approximately GH₵56 million, according to Thomas Musah, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).

The root of this issue lies in the transition from the PNDC law 247 on pensions to the current pension law 766.

This bureaucratic shift has left these retirees in a state of uncertainty, unsure of when or if they will receive the compensation they are owed.

Mr. Musah expressed deep concern over the impact of this situation on the livelihoods of the affected individuals.

He emphasized that, the arrears have lost much of their value due to depreciation, further compounding the financial hardship faced by these retirees.

As the government faces mounting criticism for its inaction, the voices of these retirees grow louder, demanding justice and fair treatment in their retirement years.

The failure to address this issue not only undermines the government’s commitment to its workers but also raises questions about the broader implications for pensioners across the country.

