A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has reacted to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to intervene in the dismissal of 14 final year students.

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, to engage the Ghana Education Service (GES) to reconsider its decision to ban some 14 students from completing their final exam.

The GES on Friday, August 7 announced the dismissal of these students, who were engaged in various violations including raining insults on the President of the Republic.

They were also banned from the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

The students are from Sekondi College, Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (SHS), Battor SHS and Juaben SHS.

Other schools, including Ndewura Jakpa SHS and Bright SHS, recorded riots, resulting in vandalisation of some school property.

But in a statement issued by the Head of Communications at the Presidency on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo ordered for the children to be given a “second chance”.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mr Otchere-Darko believes the President has shown compassion per his decision.

According to him, the students should be allowed to write their exam, which to him is the key to their future, adding that the door to their future will be determined by the colour and quality of their own character and attitude to life.

