Budding artiste, OliveTheBoy has reacted to losing the TGMA Unsung award to fellow musician, King Paluta.

Despite his initial disappointment, OliveTheBoy remains positive and supportive of his colleague.

With his hit song “Goodsin” making waves in the Nigerian market, OliveTheBoy had high hopes for the award.

He acknowledged that factors such as numbers, label influence, and overall hype around his brand played a role in his expectations.

However, he accepted that the TGMA board has its own criteria and that the voting scheme ultimately reflects the fans’ preferences.

OliveTheBoy stated that, he holds no animosity towards King Paluta or the award board’s decision.

He appreciates the contributions of all Ghanaian artists to the music scene and expressed his admiration for Paluta’s work, particularly his song “Aseda.”

He said he even applauded Paluta when he was announced as the winner, recognizing his deserving win.

Looking to the future, OliveTheBoy is optimistic about his career and hopes to be nominated in higher categories next year, as he believes he has moved beyond the status of a new artist.