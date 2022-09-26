Member of Parliament for North-Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has won the hearts of social media users after he surprised one of the oldest women in his constituency.

The outspoken MP said he paid a special visit to grandma Mabel Adjo Nyagah who is 111 years old.

His mission, the North Tongu MP said, was to tap into her rare wisdom.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa took to Facebook to share the good news, writing as follows:

Today I paid a special visit to Grandma Mabel Adjo Nyagah, aged 111 years. She lives in the holy village of Aveyime in my beloved constituency, and is believed to be my oldest constituent. It’s been a blessing hanging out with her and tapping rare wisdom.