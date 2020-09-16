It has emerged that Ghana has recorded a total of 11,657 Ghanaian workers who have lost their jobs due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to the Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

The number, he said, was arrived at after a pilot labour market survey on 878 enterprises.

Giving the breakdown, he explained the most affected sectors severely hit were the construction, manufacturing, mining and the tourism sectors representing 26% of the sampled figure.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, he said 17,685 workers representing 40% of workers were offered pay cuts to keep their jobs amid the pandemic.

However, he assured that out of the over 11,657 job losses, a total of 2,849 jobs have been restored through the easing of restrictions.

Listen to the minister in the audio attached above: