The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has elected Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo as President despite agitations over credibility of the exercise.

Mr Larbi-Ampofo won the election by garnering 78.1 percent of the votes cast.

He expressed excitement at his election, promising to unite the association.

“Forget about everything, there is a lot to be done. Parochial interest will not serve us anything. Focus on building a union that works for everyone,” he said in his victory speech.

But sharing their concerns, some aggrieved members said they doubt the credibility of the elections. They subsequently declared some aspirants as winners.

It took police personnel on the grounds to calm tempers when some aggrieved members expressed dissatisfaction over the electoral process.

The General Secretary of the Union, Julius Anthony, has claimed the election was marred by malpractices.

According to him, based on the infractions that have characterised the process, the outcome cannot be deemed as credible.

He claims the register for the election was done contrary to the provisions of the Union’s constitution.

But current President of NUGS, Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom, has refuted the assertion.

“I will dare Julius Anthony to submit the pictures of the list to the media space for confirmation. If any of the schools is not a member of the union after the verification then we will accept it. He joined the leadership queue to cast his ballot so I don’t understand why he is claiming so,” he opposed.

Before the counting of the ballot, some aspirants had been declared winners on social media.

“Joshua Anthony is the same individual who has now gone aside the official process we are doing now to swear people as winners of the elections. I see his attitude and posture as something in bad faith. He is deliberately doing it to give a bad name to the Union,” Mr Yiadom added.

Meanwhile, below are the results of the elections:

PRESIDENT

Oppong Charles – 33 votes = 3.13% Kwesi Atuahene – 197 votes = 18.69% Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo – 824 votes = 78.18%

GENERAL SECRETARY

Aziz Azaana Imoro – 82 votes = 9.45% Joshua Opey – 562 votes = 64.75% Francess Gifty Ennin – 224 votes = 25.80%

SECRETARY FOR FINANCE

Derrick Kofi Sarpong – 417 votes = 41.61% Francisca Lynn Willis – 585votes 58.38%

SECRETARY FOR EDUCATION

Ransford Tege – 452 votes = 52.44% Asare Bediako – 410votes = 47.56% SECRETARY FOR WOMEN DEVELOPMENT Jesisca Twumasi

YES – 847 votes(99.64%)

NO – 3 votes (0.362)

SECRETARY FOR INNOVATION, ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT

Amin Mohammed

YES – 797 votes (97.31%)

NO – 22 votes (2. 69%)

SECRETARY FOR SOCIETIES AND WELFARE

Badu Kwarteng Kwadwo – 579 votes (65.57%) Emmanuel Wesom Achio- 304 votes (34.43%)

SECRETARY FOR UNION DEVELOPMENT

Issah Ahmed –

YES = 782 – 96.19%

NO = 31 – 3.81%

SECRETARY FOR INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS