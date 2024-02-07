The manager of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex has revealed the amount they were asked to pay by the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to him, NSA boss, Professor Peter Twumsi asked them to pay GH₵150,000 as booking fee for the stadium.

This figure purportedly includes charges for essential services such as lighting, ambulance provision, and other logistical requirements.

Sammy Flex disclosed this after NSA boss Prof Peter Twumasi was accused of allegedly failing to disclose the full payment paid by artistes for events in December.

The NSA boss claimed Stonebwoy paid GH₵70,000 for the venue – a claim his manager, Chief Abiola has vehemently denied.

According to him, they paid GH₵ 169,000 for the venue last December.

Reacting to this, Sammy Flex said if the GH₵70,000 quoted by NSA is anything to go by then it is worrying.

He questions the transparency of Prof Twumasi’s statements before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Sammy Flex could not fathom why Shatta Wale will be asked to pay a colossal GH₵150,000 when other artistes pay just GH₵70,000.

