The Northern Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Sunday, January 21, 2024 convene an Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference.

The purpose of this conference is to officially acclaim or confirm the unopposed aspiring Parliamentary Candidates in the upcoming primaries.

This directive aligns with the decision communicated by the NPP General Secretary on January 17, 2024, following the resolutions of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the election.

In accordance with Article 7(31) of the party’s constitution, the Northern Regional Chairman, Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba, has mandated the organization of this conference.

The constituencies to participate in the acclamation include Karaga, Tolon, Gushegu, Bimbila, and Tatale-Sanguli, where sitting MPs are not been contested on January 27.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, Prof Zakaria Hudu.

Mr Hudu expressed optimism that the Extraordinary Constituency Delegates Conference will serve as a significant step in fortifying the party’s democratic processes.

The conference is anticipated to foster unity among party members, contributing to a cohesive and successful outcome in the upcoming 2024 elections.

ALSO READ:

Below is the full statement: