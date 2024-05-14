New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Kpandai constituency in Oti region, Richard Nyamah, has commissioned nine boreholes for communities in the district.

The communities are Lonto, Loloto, Jirandogo, Jamboai, Kabeso, Kakpeni, Kachinke, Nbowure, and Nkanchina Nursing College.

Residents in these communities, especially during the dry season, face acute water shortage.

Mr. Nyamah secured support from the Ghana National Gas Company Limited and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to address the issue.

Speaking at Nkanchina Nursing College, Mr. Nyamah expressed satisfaction in fulfilling his promise to address the water challenges faced by the communities and pledged to continue serving the people in the Kpandai Constituency.

“I am truly personally satisfied for living up to my words as a principle bequeathed to me by my late father who said ‘Don’t use your month to promise what you can not fulfil’ this is to his memory,” he said.

The District Chief Executive of the Kpandai District, Kofi Atta Emmanuel Tatablata inaugurated five (5) member committees in every community for the management and maintenance of the projects to ensure their sustainability.

Students of Nkanchina Nursing College expressed their happiness as their long search for potable water is finally over.

Residents from the communities also expressed their gratitude to Mr. Nyamah for alleviating their plight.

