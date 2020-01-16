Aspiring presidential candidates of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be required to pay GH¢200,000.00 as filing fees, the party has announced.

The flagbearer aspirants will pay a non-refundable application fee of GH¢20,000.00 for nomination forms when nominations open on January 20.

General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, in a statement said the presidential nomination forms would be available for purchase in his office.

Thereafter, “a Presidential Vetting Committee shall be established to examine and vet the candidature of every aspirant for the presidential nomination of the party to ensure that such a person qualifies to contest for the office of the President of the Republic,” the statement said.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates, on the other hand, will pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢20,000.00 and a GH¢2,000.00 application fee.

Mr Boadu indicated that “all aspiring parliamentary candidates other than the sitting Members of Parliament shall pay a Party Development Fee of GH¢30,000.00.”

“However, women, youth and Persons With Disabilities will enjoy a rebate of 50% on the filing fees and Development Levy. By this, they will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of GH¢27,000,” the statement further noted.