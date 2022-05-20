An Eastern Regional second Vice-Chairman hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Michael Oteng Adu, says the party must take a second look at modality used in distributing campaign resources to the constituencies during election.

He said the current formula for resource allocation makes it difficult for a lot of the constituencies to work effectively.

Mr. Adu made the comment after filing his nomination forms at the party’s office.

Against this backdrop, the former New Juaben South Constituency Chairman is advocating for allocation of resources according to a need-based assessment module.

This, he believes will help the party retain and annex more parliamentary seats while maximising the presidential votes.

“So I am proposing a new shift from even how we allocate resources and I am confident that when we put the right things in place, we will break the eight,” he noted.

When elected, Mr Oteng said he will champion the establishment efficient welfare and communication fund for strategic research and communication to help highlight government policies and projects in the region.

Regarding the relationship with the grassroots, he added “I will ensure regular constituency visitation, target and capture first-time voters for the NPP and build a strong membership data base for decision making.”

Michael Oteng Adu is an experienced politician who has risen through the ranks in the NPP.