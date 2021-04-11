A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says for the generational dominance of the party, it is prudent for delegates to reject any Akan presidential aspirant during the party’s primaries in 2022/23.

Razak Kojo Opoku said presidential hopefuls with Akan background should do the needful and completely freeze their personal ambition and rally behind non-Akan presidential hopefuls.

He believes this will aid in the party’s quest to break the ‘Akanfou’ tag which has been hanging around the neck of the party since the J. B. Danquah days.

According to him, there’s research which says that “the Akanfou’ tag is making it extremely difficult for the NPP to have a fair share of the dominance of the Parliamentary seats especially in the constituencies predominantly inhabited by non-Akans.

“The NPP cannot continue presenting Akan presidential candidates always and delegates have the patriotic duty to change the narrative and overwhelmingly vote for a non-Akan presidential candidate for the first time in 74 years.”

Mr Opoku said for the purposes of the 2024 general election, the NPP seriously does not need an Akan candidate.

He stressed, “if another Akan presidential candidate is presented by NPP for 2024, the party may seriously be ridiculed and humiliated at the polls.

“Ghanaians will be seriously disappointed in the NPP for putting up an Akan presidential candidate. It may also confirm the perception that indeed the NPP does not want non-Akans to lead the party but just wants their votes.

“We can avoid that this time around by electing a non-Akan who is very competent and committed to the growth of NPP tradition. Non-Akans are tired of occupying the Vice-Presidential candidate slot in NPP.”