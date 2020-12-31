The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says its legal team will expose the emptiness of John Mahama’s petition against the Electoral Commission (EC) and President Akufo-Addo at the Supreme Court.

In a press statement issued Thursday, the governing party said it remains resolute that its flagbearer won the just-ended elections “fair and square” and firmly believes “the evidence presented by the NDC has only reassured the people of Ghana that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the elections.”

“The fact of transparency of the General Elections was also resoundingly affirmed by the myriad of local and international observers that participated in the electoral process,” the party added.

According to the statement signed by the NPP’s Communications Director Yaw Buaben Asamoa, “NDC’s John Mahama, who grounds his petition on supposed errors made by the Electoral Commission, has himself submitted a petition fraught with errors, including requesting a run-off between himself and the Electoral Commission.”

Furthermore, the NPP noted: “It is also unfortunate that even after filing the petition in court, the NDC led by John Dramani Mahama continues to incite supporters to pour onto the streets to cause chaos and anarchy.”

The incumbent party reiterated that their response will show that the NDC has presented no material evidence of value in Court to support its blatantly false claims regarding the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“We are absolutely confident that the facts and figures as presented in court, even by the NDC, will very easily, in a transparent and indisputable manner, reaffirm the expressed will of the voting public that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2020 Presidential Election “one-touch” and convincingly so,” the party said.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW