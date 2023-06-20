Member of Parliament (MP) Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako Mensah, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirants to stick to clean campaigning.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he stated that the party risks division after the November 4 presidential polls because the banter between some campaign teams of aspirants is getting out of hand.

“It’s expected that in a contest like this, there’ll be heat. I was only praying that it won’t degenerate into a level that after the elections it’ll be difficult for us to unite as a party,” he said.

Addressing concerns raised by some aspirants on the preferential treatment given to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the legislator said they are valid but have nothing to do with party leadership coercing delegates to vote for him.

“Of course, Mahamudu Bawumia is a Vice President so he has some privileges other aspirants do not have. He gets more protection and security when going to campaign because he is the Vice President.

“So if anyone is saying he has an advantage I believe it’s from this context and not because as voters, anybody can be swayed to vote for him just because he is the Vice President,” he stated.

Mr Adomako advised that campaign messages should be centred on the capabilities of aspirants which is the basis on which delegates vote.

He, however, commended the aspirants for comporting themselves.

“But I will plead with the aspirants to be mindful of what they say. After this election from 5th November, we’ll all have to rally behind whoever emerges victorious. So I appeal to everyone to calm down. All the aspirants have positive and negative sides. Their followers should hammer on their positives and hope their candidate will emerge victorious.”

