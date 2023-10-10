The Ghana Police Service have met with the Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and representatives of flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the upcoming NPP presidential primaries.

The meeting was to strategise and discuss security arrangements for the party’s upcoming primaries scheduled for November 4 of this year.

In a statement on the Police’s Facebook page, they said “discussions during the meeting centred on the safety of the flagbearer hopefuls, supporters, and the general public as well as the security of the entire electoral process.”

The Police pledged their commitment to providing adequate security, resources, and intelligence to ensure law and order during the entire period.

On November 4, the NPP will be selecting from four contenders who they want to lead the party into the 2024 presidential election.

Contenders are; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Francis Addai Nimoh.