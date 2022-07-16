The General Secretary of the the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabila, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to transform the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by enhancing women inclusion.

Madam Nabila, taking a stand at the Accra Sports Stadium for the NPP National Executive Election, also appealed to the government to pardon the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

“The PNC will like to use this opportunity to plead with NPP and government in power to pardon Adwoa Safo. We have only 275 parliamentarians and out of this only 40 are females so for Adwoa Safo to go, it will remain only 39 so we are pleading with you to pardon her,” she said.

It is the PNC stalwart’s belief that the political gender equality task begins at the executive stage, as she appeals for more female candidates to be given a nod.

When elected into power, Madam Nabila suggested the Women’s Organiser, as well as other female candidates should be put in the frontline of affairs to make politics attractive for the feminine gender.

