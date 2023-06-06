Takyi Mensah, the Central Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed optimism about the party’s chances of winning the upcoming Assin-North by-election.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Show, he emphasized that constituents would not repeat the mistake of re-electing James Gyakye Quayson due to his ongoing court issues.

Mensah confidently stated, “By the end of tomorrow, the NPP will choose a capable parliamentary candidate who will emerge triumphant on June 27, 2023.”

Highlighting the sentiments of the people of Kumawu, he affirmed that they would not vote for Gyakye Quayson considering the challenges he is currently facing.

Mensah also assured that all necessary arrangements have been made for the party’s primaries scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

He emphasized the eligibility of the NPP’s two aspirants, Charles Opoku and Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei, to compete for the seat, stating that they meet all legal requirements.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the party has addressed and resolved the issues that contributed to their defeat in the 2020 elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially set the date for the by-election on June 27, 2023.

