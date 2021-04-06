An activist of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has endorsed statements by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that it will be counter-productive for the party to present an Akan as flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Razak Opoku said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister was accurate when he preferred reasons why the NPP in 2024 should present a candidate of a different ethnic background to de-alienate itself from the tribalistic tag.

“Inwardly, I know I have the competence to lead the party but is it wise that after two Akans – former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo – we present a flagbearer candidate with different ethnicity.

“I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy,” the Majority Leader told Emefa Apawu on The Probe.

The Suame Member of Parliament explained that it will be prudent for the NPP to wean itself of the ‘Akan party’ tag by selecting a candidate of a different tribe for the elections.

Adding his voice to the calls, Mr Opoku said that the perception that the NPP is the preserve of Akans has over the years worked against the party’s interest and it was important that the party shows diversity.

“As a party, we cannot continue presenting Akan flagbearers all the time since the formation of the party. It is not good for the overall image and brand of the party.

“We need to take pragmatic steps to diversify our choice of flagbearer in order to enhance our parliamentary performance in all the 16 regions,” Mr Opoku stressed.

He said the NPP’s inability to win parliamentary seats in the Oti Region and sometimes the struggle to win seats in the Volta, Upper East, Northern, Upper West, and the non-Akan areas were all due to the ‘Akanfou’ tag hanging around the party’s neck for the last 74 years.