The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the opposition National Democratic Party (NDC) of the recent fires that destroyed some markets across the country.

According to a statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, the development is a case of arson undertaken by the NDC as part of its protest against the outcome of the 2020 elections.

"The sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets are burning, coupled with the constant threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that they are behind these arson attacks," John Boadu's statement read.

The NDC following of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect in the just-ended polls.

This has sparked nationwide demonstrations by the party in major regional capitals including the EC headquarters in Accra.

Meanwhile, there have been outbreaks of fire at the Kaneshie Market, Kantamanto Market, Odawna, Asankragua market among others within the past few weeks.

The NPP says the development could not be out of the blue.

“For instance, the NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, is on record to have incited his party footsoldiers to undertake series of “overt and covert operations” including setting markets ablaze and embarking on armed robbery attacks in order to create fear and sense of insecurity in the country. Ofosu Ampofo is of course being prosecuted in court for this treasonable comment, and the court has established as a matter of fact that it was his voice in that leaked tape,” the ruling party explained.

Meanwhile, the NPP is also calling for the arrest of one Daniel Dah Kormlah, a member of the NDC who they believe could be behind the arson.

“Whiles commending the Police for arresting one of the suspected arsonists behind the Kantamanto fire outbreak by name, Daniel Dah Kormlah, who had been identified as an active member of the opposition NDC, we also implore the police to immediately arrest Daniel Tee together with all his accomplices and make them face the full rigors of the law.”

The NPP further urged the police to expedite action in the ongoing investigations to bring an end to the menace.