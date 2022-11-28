A notorious thief terrorizing residents of Mankesim in the Central Region has finally been nabbed.

The 28-year-old suspect, Ebo Karim, had been on the radar since the last two years for series of criminal activities in the district.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, said he is fond of breaking into victims’ homes to steal mainly domestic and commercial poultry animals as well as other property.

He was, however, nabbed by some residents in an attempt to steal fowl when the owner raised an alarm.

Suspect Ebo attempted to flee the scene, but he was nabbed and beaten severely before being tied to a light pole.

In an interview with Adom News, sister of the suspect, who gave her name as Esi, admitted to her brother’s criminal activities.

Residents were yet to hand him over to the police as at the time of filing the report.