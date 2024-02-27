In a bid to catalyze economic growth and enhance transportation infrastructure, the North Tongu District in the Volta Region has embarked on a significant project to reshape major roads.

Led by the District Chief Executive (DCE) Osborne Divine Fenu, this initiative aims to stimulate local businesses and improve connectivity for residents.

The roads include Aveyime roundabout to Riverside, Aveyime- Agbetikpo, Transformer Junction, Battor- Mepe St Kizito, George’s pure water Junction- Church of Pentecost (Hospital Assembly), and Torgbega Dzekley’s Area – Transformer Junction, Battor.

The project by the Sinohydro group and the Mawums Company seeks to improve easy-access roads to some of the towns in the district.

The North Tongu District, known for its agricultural productivity and bustling markets, has long grappled with the challenge of poorly maintained roads hindering trade and economic activities. Recognizing this barrier, the local administration has taken proactive steps to address the issue.

The DCE, Osborne Divine Fenu expressed optimism about the impact of the road reshaping project on the local economy.

“We are committed to fostering growth and development in North Tongu. These road improvements are essential to facilitate the movement of goods and people, ultimately boosting commerce and livelihoods.”

The reshaping of roads in strategic locations is set to benefit various sectors, including agriculture, trade, and tourism. Farm produce, which forms a significant part of the district’s economy, will now have smoother and more efficient routes to markets. This is expected to reduce post-harvest losses and increase farmers’ incomes.

Local business owners have welcomed the initiative, citing the potential for increased customers and easier access to suppliers.

“This is a game-changer for us,” remarked Akua Mensah, who runs a thriving market stall in the district. “With better roads, we can expand our businesses, attract more customers, and improve our overall operations.”

The North Tongu District Assembly has outlined a comprehensive plan for the road reshaping project, with a focus on key pathways that connect major towns and villages. According to officials, these roads will undergo grading, filling, and surfacing to ensure durability.

The DCE emphasized that this is just the beginning, with plans for a broader overhaul of the district’s entire road network.

“Our goal is clear: we want every road in North Tongu to be in good condition,” he stated. “This will not only benefit businesses and residents but also enhance the attractiveness of our district for investment and tourism.”

The commitment to improving infrastructure aligns with the broader vision of the North Tongu District Assembly to create an enabling environment for sustainable development. Through collaborations with stakeholders and community involvement, officials are confident in achieving their ambitious goals.

As road construction equipment rumbles through the district, residents are looking forward to smoother rides, shorter travel times, and a brighter economic future. The reshaping of these roads is not just about laying asphalt; it symbolizes a pathway to progress and prosperity for the vibrant communities of North Tongu.

