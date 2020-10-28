Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani

Mahama has said no traders or beneficiaries of the state’s COVID-19 stimulus package will be required to pay back.

Contrary to claims by pro-government propagandists that the next NDC government will require them to pay back, Mahama has advised traders to ignore the “lies” and cheap politicking”.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Doryumu on Tuesday as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, Mr Mahama said some elements within the ruling party were peddling falsehood against the NDC as they are threatening beneficiary traders with repayment of the package.

“They are giving money to traders and saying it is a loan to support your work and that if you vote and the NPP stays, we won’t collect it but if John Mahama comes, he will collect the money back; me too I won’t collect it. So, any money they give you, take it. It is free money, me too when I come, I won’t collect it”, he said.

Mr Mahama said it was the NDC government that established the Stabilization Fund to cater for emergencies such as COVID-19, adding the next government of the NDC will not chase any beneficiary trader for the money.

He said it was cheap and unfortunate that the government is trying to use the stimulus

package to score partisan political points, especially as the said money was accumulated in the Stabilisation Fund by the then Mahama government.