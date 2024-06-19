The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region has successfully organized an inter-cluster gala competition to foster peace and unity among communities as part of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project (SOCO).

The event, held at the Nkwanta English and Arabic School park, aimed to address ongoing conflicts in the region, which have led to loss of lives and property over the past eight months.

The competition featured friendly football matches among clusters from Kechiebi, Brewaniase, Nyambong, and Nkwanta.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Felix Owusu-Gyimah, highlighted the importance of such community events in promoting peace and unity.

He remarked that peace and stability are essential for achieving development in the area and commended the participants for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship.

Presiding Member Edward Yilegne also addressed the event, urging residents to maintain positive relationships and resolve conflicts peacefully. He reinforced the significance of unity and cooperation in building a stronger community.

The inter-cluster gala concluded with the Brewaniase cluster emerging as the winner, receiving a trophy and a cash prize of GH¢1,500.

The Nkwanta cluster secured second place with a cash prize of GH¢1,000, followed by the Nyambong cluster, which received GH¢500.

The event was celebrated as a success, providing a platform for friendly competition and reinforcing the importance of peace and collaboration for a better future.