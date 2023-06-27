A Family Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Monday, ordered the remand of a skit maker, Maruf Abdullahi, popularly known as Trinity Guy, over the alleged sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old girl.

The court also arraigned Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat, 29, who are parents of the victim on two-count charge of conspiracy and sexual abuse and exploitation.

This comes after the Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had last week called for the skit maker’s arrest following a trending video of his dangerous pranks.

The Magistrate, Mrs P.O. Adetuyibi, who did not take the defendants’ plea for want of jurisdiction, said that the case file had been filed and duplicated at the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

She remanded the three defendants to Agodi Correctional Facility, Ibadan. The case is expected to be called on July 11.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye, had told the court that the three defendants conspired together to sexually abuse the girl.

The prosecution said that the skit maker Trinity, on December 17, 2022, sexually abused and exploited the girl at Kuolaa area of Ibadan.

“Abdullahi was asking the victim the colour of his penis, recording the scene and posting it on social media,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecution, the offences are contrary to Section 35 (1) and punishable under Section 35 (2) of Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.

The prosecutor said that the offences also contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

If the skit maker is found guilty of the offence, he is liable to 15 years imprisonment under the Child Rights Law, 2006.