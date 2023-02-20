A Nigerian national, believed to be in his forties, has been found dead in his room at Sehwi Danyame in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

The body of Oga or Nigeria man as he is simply called was discovered on Monday morning when neighbours went to check on him after he was not sighted for days.

Unit Committee chairperson of Sehwi Danyame, Felicia Adoma, who led the search, told Adom News the neighbours were concerned because he complained of ill health.

She explained that Oga was taken to Juaboso Government Hospital for treatment and later discharged, but it seems his condition deteriorated.

The district police were informed and the body has been picked up and deposited at the Juaboso Hospital morgue.

Some residents in the area disclosed to Adom News that the deceased is from Nigeria who came to the community with his fellow countrymen to engage in illegal mining locally known as ‘galamsey’.

All efforts to trace his relations, according to the Unit Committee Chairperson, has proven futile.

Felicia Adoma also appealed to the public to help identify the family of the deceased.

