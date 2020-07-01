Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has defended Rosemond Brown over the posting of a nude photo she took with her son on latter’s birthday.
As many people are reprimanding the Ghanaian actress and model for her action, Daddy Freeze says he sees nothing wrong with it.
The controversial Nigerian media personality defended Rosemond’s action with quotes from the Bible.
READ ALSO:
According to him, he thought the photo was inappropriate when he saw it the first time, but later, the Holy Spirit directed him to some Biblical quotes.
Daddy Freeze wrote on Instagram: Everyone has been sending me this @akuapem_poloo pic. To be honest, I haven’t heard of her until today and initially, I was like; “nooo, it’s inappropriate.
Then the spirit directed me to this verse: – ? Genesis 2:25 ? New Living Translation Now the man and his wife were both naked, but they felt no shame. – When God created mankind they were unashamed at their nudity. Shame of nudity didn’t come from God, rather it came from sin.
Below is his post:
View this post on Instagram
Everyone has been sending me this @akuapem_poloo pic. To be honest I haven’t heard of her until today and initially I was like; “nooo, it’s inappropriate.” – What were her intentions, clout or expressing herself? Let’s discuss. – ◄ Genesis 2:25 ► NLT Now the man and his wife were both naked, but they felt no shame. – When God created mankind they were unashamed at their nudity. Shame of nudity didn’t come from God, rather it came from sin. – ◄ Genesis 3 ► NLT [10] He replied, “I heard you walking in the garden, so I hid. I was afraid because I was naked.” [11] “Who told you that you were naked?” the LORD God asked. “Have you eaten from the tree whose fruit I commanded you not to eat?” – This picture is inappropriate because we created a sinful, perverted world. But in the eyes and mind of a child, it’s mothers nudity is not inappropriate, because children were created innocent like Adam and Eve and it’s this sinful world that covers their shame in clothing, not God! – Christ himself, knowing how sinful yet self righteous we are, said that unless we are like children, we can’t make it into his kingdom. – ◄ Matthew 18:3 ► NLT Then he said, “I tell you the truth, unless you turn from your sins and become like little children, you will never get into the Kingdom of Heaven. – This is further reiterated in the apocryphal book of Thomas found along with what we know today as the ‘Nag Hamadi library’ where Christ is quoted saying; – Book of Thomas 37. His disciples said, “When will you appear to us, and when will we see you?” Yahushua said, “When you strip naked without being ashamed, and you take your clothes and put them under your feet like little children and trample them, then [you] will see the son of the living one and you will not be afraid.” – Let’s not forget the prophet Isaiah walked around naked and barefoot for 3 whole years preaching the word of God. – ◄ Isaiah 20:3 ► NLT Then the LORD said, “My servant Isaiah has been walking around naked and barefoot for the last three years… – David danced half naked, while Christ was paraded and crucified naked, remember? – She should also be careful not to pass the wrong message across! ~FRZ