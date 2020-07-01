Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has defended Rosemond Brown over the posting of a nude photo she took with her son on latter’s birthday.

As many people are reprimanding the Ghanaian actress and model for her action, Daddy Freeze says he sees nothing wrong with it.

The controversial Nigerian media personality defended Rosemond’s action with quotes from the Bible.

According to him, he thought the photo was inappropriate when he saw it the first time, but later, the Holy Spirit directed him to some Biblical quotes.

Daddy Freeze wrote on Instagram: Everyone has been sending me this @akuapem_poloo pic. To be honest, I haven’t heard of her until today and initially, I was like; “nooo, it’s inappropriate.

Then the spirit directed me to this verse: – ? Genesis 2:25 ? New Living Translation Now the man and his wife were both naked, but they felt no shame. – When God created mankind they were unashamed at their nudity. Shame of nudity didn’t come from God, rather it came from sin.

Below is his post: