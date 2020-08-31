Host of Nhyira FM’s ‘Obra’ show, Mrs Eleanor Effe Amanor, has been honoured with the Kofi Annan Blueprint prize at a summit held in Kumasi.

Mrs Amanor, popularly known as Mama 1, was awarded for her long service in the media as an agent of change.

The main criterion for selection for the award was based on efforts towards the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

She was praised for her contribution towards development using his voice and personality.

The Global Legacy summit, which is in honour of the late United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, was to recognise media achievements on nation-building, excellence, global score for inter-country governance and sustainable leadership.

Her ‘Kofi Annan Blueprint prize’ adds to the string of awards received from institutions in Ghana and abroad.

In an interview she said: “This award means a lot to me, it means I have a story to tell.

“I was touched when the director, who handed me the award, said he has been monitoring me for a long time. I am moved to do more for the less-privileged and will continue to serve as voice for the voiceless because I know people are watching and they appreciate what I do.”

Se joined Luv 99.5 FM, a member of The Multimedia Group in Kumasi in 1997.

She currently runs the flagship programme, OBRA on Nhyira 104.5 Fm.

The programme, which starts at 1 pm, on week days, has its contents rooted in social, marital/relationship stories with a strong base in child support.

Through OBRA many disadvantaged people, including orphans and widows, have received life-strengthening support.

The programme has also served as an arbiter for many strained relationships and sought justice for the downtrodden in many communities in and outside Nhyira Fm’s catchment area.