The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says it was able to save GH¢9.5 million from fraudulent claims in 2023 following the deployment of artificial intelligence.

The Deputy Director of Quality Assurance at the NHIA, William Omane-Adjekum who made this known said the digital platform for payments made it possible for the NHIA to expose fraud.

He said it also helped to identify errors and abuse.

“We are employing Artificial Intelligence to determine outliers and trends in real time regarding insurance claims,” Mr Omane-Adjekum added.

