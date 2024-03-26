The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has allocated Gh¢180 million to healthcare providers nationwide, primarily covering claims processed and validated up to December 2023.

In a statement released by Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, the Acting Chief Executive of NHIA, on March 26, 2024, it was affirmed that this disbursement aligns with the Authority’s mandate as a key facilitator of healthcare payments in Ghana under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) benefit package.

Dr. Aboagye clarified that, the NHIS benefit package spans over 95% of disease conditions and incorporates a comprehensive list of more than 550 medications, ensuring broad coverage for all diseases under the scheme.

Reaffirming NHIS’s dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare to its subscribers, Dr. Aboagye assured stakeholders of prompt payments within the stipulated 90-day timeframe for validated claims.

“In fulfilling this payment, the NHIS remains on schedule and avoids falling into arrears, adhering to the 90-day timeframe for vetted claims,” she emphasized.

Dr. Aboagye emphasized that healthcare providers accredited under the NHIA must adhere to the NHIS medicines list and service tariff as outlined in their agreement, with the risk of facing sanctions for non-compliance.

