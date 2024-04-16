The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, officially outdoor Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the 2024 running mate for its flagbearer, John Mahama.

The event will take place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

A statement signed by the National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi said the event will start at 4:00 pm with all guests and attendees expected to be seated.



The event will be graced by members of the Functional Executive Committee(FEC) and the Council of Elders.

Also in attendance will be members of Parliament and an array of distinguished guests from the Diplomatic Corps, the Clergy, Nananom, Women Groups, academia, representatives of Civil Society Organizations, Labour Organizations, and Creative Arts, among others.

