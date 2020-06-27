Baba Jamal, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed intentions of the party to repeal the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Constitutional Instrument (CI) 126.

The party’s decision to do so, according to the legal practitioner, is on the basis that, the CI disenfranchises quite a huge number of Ghanaians through its non-acceptance of other valid registration documents, particularly the voters’ identification card.

There will be a lot of electoral reforms and changes when the NDC comes to power in 2020, we will repeal the CI 126 because it disenfranchises a lot of Ghanaians. We will reintroduce the Voters’ ID as a registration document into the register, I can assure you of that, he said on Adom TV’s Nnwotwe Yi on Saturday morning.

The NDC, since the introduction of the CI 126 by the EC, has expressed its dissatisfaction over the EC’s decision to accept the National Identification Card and the Ghanaian Passport as the only two valid registration documents in the compilation of a new register.

Several attempts by the NDC to discourage the electoral body from going ahead with the new restrictions failed, forcing the NDC to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

But the apex court in its ruling on Thursday, June 25, 2020, sided with the EC and permitted the Commission to go ahead with the compilation of the new register and accept the National Identification Card and the Ghanaian Passport as the only two valid registration documents.