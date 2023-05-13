National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful, John Mahama and his team, have provided delegates with GH ¢40 each to use as transportation to their voting centres for the primaries.

This was announced in a statement issued by the office of the former President on Friday.

The statement noted the provision by the team will not be a replacement for what the NDC is supposed to give.

“We are supporting each delegate with GH¢40 as T&T for the May 13 primaries.

“The Campaign’s support is not a replacement but intended to augment what the party is providing to all constituencies,” a post shared on Mr Mahama’s Facebook page read.

Mr Mahama is contesting the presidential race with former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

This comes after the third contender, Dr Kwabena Duffuor announced his withdrawal from the race on Friday evening.

ALSO READ: