NDC parliamentary aspirants to sign oath of loyalty, allegiance

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has moved to ensure its Members of Parliament do not break ranks when the party issues directives.

Parliamentary aspirants are now required to sign an oath of loyalty and allegiance document committing to obeying party decisions or risk being sanctioned for anti-party behaviour.

This comes in the wake of some NDC legislators defying a party directive not to approve President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees last month.

Per the oatH, parliamentary aspirants are expected to “believe in the supremacy of the interest and decisions of the NDC, over and above that of individual members of the party, including myself.”

Also, the aspirant “will at all times uphold the decisions of the party at all levels, and subject myself to the direction, control and command of the party.”

They were also asked to remain faithful to the party’s ideals, values and decisions at all times if elected as a Member of Parliament.

According to the oath, if at any point the candidate flouts the party’s directive “such conduct shall constitute anti-party behavior on my part and make me liable to be subjected to the disciplinary processes of the party and the consequences thereof.”

Below is the NDC oath form